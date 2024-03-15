Best Buy launches 1-day Samsung microSD sale: 512GB EVO Plus at $25 and more from $13

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest BuySamsung
Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy has kicked off a notable sale event offering up to 40% off Samsung SD and microSD memory cards. One of the notable deals here is on the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card down at $24.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This one carries a regular price of $52 at Best Buy and has recently been fetching as much at Amazon, although we have seen it down closer to $40 a number of times over the last several months. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low as well. While this isn’t one of the faster PRO Plus or PRO Ultimate models (you’ll find below), it is delivering a particularly notable price on a half TB card. Compatible with drone and camera setups, Android handsets, gaming consoles, and more, its 130MB/s speeds might very well be more than fast enough for your average casual user. It also includes Samsung’s protection against the elements and ships with a 10-year warranty, much like the rest of the Samsung microSD lineup. Here’s our hands-on review and head below for more of today’s Samsung memory card offers. 

More Samsung microSD card deals:

***Note: Just to avoid confusion here, there are two generations of Samsung PRO Plus cards on sale here today – the older gen at 160MB/s and the newer at 180MB/s, they are otherwise the same. 

And if you favor storage capacity over speeds, Amazon is still offering a particularly deep deal on the PNY PRO Elite with a 1TB capacity down at $70 shipped right now. Regularly as much as $125, there’s no telling how long this Amazon all-time low pricing will be live for. 

Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD features:

The Micro SD Memory Card EVO Plus + Adapter gives you the freedom to do more. Store huge files, load games, and download the latest apps at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, it’s designed to be incredibly durable, resistant to water, high temperatures, magnets & more. All with the performance and reliability you expect from the world’s #1 flash memory brand. 

