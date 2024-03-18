Wallbox Pulsar Plus lvl 2 EV charger with NEMA 14-50 plug starts from $449 low (Reg. $649)

Best Buy is offering the Wallbox Pulsar Plus Level 2 EV Charger with NEMA 14-50 plug for $599 shipped. Down from its usual $649, we’ve seen this model go for far lower during 2023, with the biggest discount dropping costs to a $500 low – some third-party retailers have offered it for less during occasional short-lived sales events. Where this deal gets even better, though, is with a My Best Buy Plus membership that takes off another $150 from the price tag, dropping it to a new all-time low. The membership only costs you $50 a year, and not only does that give you $100 more in savings on this charger, but it extends the extra savings across a wide array of appliances, devices, and more.

This EV charger provides up to 40A of power that automatically adjusts its output to not only the connected EV’s accepted levels, but also balances it along with your households’ energy consumption for “up to 7x faster charging.” You can monitor, schedule, and adjust the power levels between 16A and 40A through the companion app, which also provides your energy usage and spending statistics as well, making this device a flexible solution for installations on electrical circuits of 50A. You can also go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant. Its NEMA 14-50 plug ensures compatibility with most EVs on the market, including Teslas, just be sure to confirm if it will work with your make and model before purchasing. You’ll also have the option of connecting this charger to your home’s solar energy systems to further save on electricity costs. Head below to learn more.

If you’re a Tesla driver, check out the rare and ongoing discount on the Tesla Wall Connector Level 2 EV Charger. It employs a customizable output up to 48A of power that can be adjusted during either indoor or outdoor installation and comes compatible with all Tesla models, giving you up to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging when set at its maximum amperage.

Wallbox Pulsar Plus Level 2 EV Charger features:

Compact design, powerful performance240V, Level 2 charging technology in an incredibly small size. Adjustable capacity from 16A to 40A. Charges 7x faster than the standard Level 1 (120V) charging cables.

Connected and SmartConnect Pulsar Plus to your smart devices using the myWallbox app to wirelessly control and monitor your charger via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Power SharingConnect two or more Pulsar Plus chargers to the same electrical circuit to safely charge multiple EVs at one time.

Onboard IntelligencePulsar Plus lets you plug in, charge, and manage your schedules even when you can’t connect to the internet.

Safe and ReliableUL listed for electrical safety, NEMA Type 4 rated for dust/water resistance, backed by a 3-year warranty.

Rebate EligiblePulsar Plus is widely eligible for federal, state, and local tax credits and rebates where available.

SavingsSave money by scheduling your charging sesssions when energy is cheapest.

Security at your fingertipsSecure your charger with remote locking and unlocking.

Energy Management SolutionsPulsar Plus comes standard with Energy Management Solutions from Wallbox built inside. With the addition of a power meter (available from Wallbox), you can take control over your home energy use, including integrating your EV charging with your rooftop solar PV.

Eco-Smart: Integrated EV charging and PV power managementConnect your EV charging to your home rooftop solar energy system and choose how to charge your EV–with 100% green power for maximum sustainability or with a blend of solar and grid power for maximum charging speed.

