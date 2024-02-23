Bring an official Tesla level 2 EV charger to your garage with this rare discount down to $450

Amazon is offering the Tesla Wall Connector Level 2 EV Charger for $450 shipped. Down from its usual $475 price tag, this is a rare opportunity to save money on this device. It typically rides along its MSRP with any discounts that occur being minor trickles in price by $5 to $15 until particular sales events like Black Friday brings costs down slightly further. Today’s deal comes in as a $25 markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked – $25 above the all-time low.

This EV charger employs a customizable output up to 48A of power that can be adjusted during either indoor or outdoor installation. It comes compatible with all Tesla models and when set at its maximum amperage, you’ll get up to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging. By connecting it to a local Wi-Fi network, over-the-air firmware updates can be enabled for continual self-improvements as well as remote access control – which you can also get through the Tesla app. Head below to learn more.

And while Tesla models can change the interior lighting to virtually any color, have you ever wanted to add some external RGBIC lighting? Check out the on-going discounts for the Govee Underglow Car Lights that add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly. These lights will be able to sync with your phone, and through either the soft or dynamic mode options, dance along to your favorite tunes as you cruise around town or hang around your favorite haunts.

Tesla Wall Connector Level 2 EV Charger features

COMPATIBILITY: Wall Connector is compatible with all Tesla models: Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y.

CHARGING SPEED: Up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge, with up to 11.5 kW / 48 amp output, depending on Tesla model and breaker size.

CONVENIENCE: Indoor or outdoor installation (by your own electrician or one of the 1,400+ Tesla Certified Electricians) with variable amperage that allows max output to be customized to an existing power supply and supports any output up to 48A. Possible max output configurations include: 48A, 40A, 32A, 24A, 16A, 12A.

CONNECTIVITY: Connecting the Wall Connector to a local Wi-Fi network enables over-the-air firmware updates for continual product improvements and remote access control.

POWER-SHARE: Power-share is ideal for locations that need to charge more than one Tesla at the same time. This functionality allows up to six Wall Connectors to be linked for efficient power management.

TESLA APP: Take full advantage of low, overnight utility pricing by utilizing the ‘Scheduled Departure’ feature and view your ‘Charge Stats’ within the Tesla app.

