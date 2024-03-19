Just $8.50 scores you an affordable M3 MacBook Air stand at Amazon (Reg. $20)

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessories
Reg. $20 $8.50
a close up of a computer

Looking for an ultra-affordable MacBook stand? This metal model from LORYERGO on Amazon is easily the best bang for your buck now that it drops down to $8.59 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon and applied code O93A7QEP at checkout. That turns the usual $20 price tag into a new all-time low at 58% off. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Lately we’ve been recommending plenty of higher-end and more premium MacBook stands like the latest releases from Twelve South. But if you’re just looking for something that’ll get the job done while still fitting in with your Apple setup, then this is it. Plus, you’ll only pay $8!

Bringing an $8 MacBook stand like this to your setup means you can elevate your new M3 machine off the desk to help with your posture. It’s a little late in the year to be just now thinking about New Year’s resolutions, but it’s always a good idea to improve the ergonomics of your setup. This stand will do just that! It features an aluminum design that can hold anything from smaller 10-inch devices all the way up to your new 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro.

If you are looking for something a little more premium to dock your MacBook on, we still very much do recommend any of the latest releases from Twelve South. The company most recently launched its most affordable stand yet with the Curve SE at $40, which offers a more minimalistic approach to elevating your device. There’s also some higher-end counterparts ideal for travel like the Curve Flex, as well as a desktop one with a built-in slot for your iPhone 15 MagSafe charger deemed the HiRise Pro. I personally love all three of them, and can recommend each for its strengths and unique builds.

Metal MacBook Stand features:

This universal laptop stand for desk works with all laptops with a size within 10-15.6 inches. The laptop stand is compatible with MacBook, MacBook Pro/ Air, Asus, Sony, Dell, HP, Toshiba, Lenovo and more. Plus, this laptop riser can hold 4kg/8.8lbs. Keeping your laptop cool is the key to prolonging its service life. Using a computer stand for laptop will raise your laptop from a flat surface, which allows natural air to continuously cool your laptop and prevent it from overheating.

