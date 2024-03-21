Echelon’s EX-15 smart connect fitness bike with free membership races to new $240 low (52% off)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is taking up to 52% off a small selection of Echelon exercise equipment, like the EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $239.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this is only the sixth notable discount we’ve seen on this exercise bike in the last year, having spent most of 2023 sitting above $470 and only falling to the former $348 low at the start of the new year. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 52% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $108 and marking a new all-time low.

With this fitness bike you’ll be able to transform your workout and broaden your exercise horizons all within the comfort and convenience of your own home. While it doesn’t have a built-in screen like other models, it does provide an integrated mount that you can dock to your tablet or smartphone in order to take advantage of the included 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership. You’ll gain access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes led by some of the best instructors through the app. Classes range from 5 to 45 minutes and are designed for beginners and pros alike, with workouts that include cycling, rowing, running, HIIT, kickboxing, strength training, yoga, Pilates, and so much more. Your one membership will grant access to these features for up to five users.

More Echelon Big Spring Sale discounts:

And if you are looking for a new pair of earbuds to accompany you through your workout, check out the 1MORE PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds that are still sitting at an all-time $38 low. They feature proprietary QuietMax ANC technology, versatile listening modes, 30-hour battery life, and 10mm dynamic drivers, producing unbelievable sound quality for the user, without being disturbed by noisy surroundings. Plus, they can go the distance with an IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating. Be sure to also check out all of the other best deals over at our Big Spring Sale hub. We’ll be updating it all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above.

Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

DESIGN: This bike is designed for everyone and every home. With a modern design and small footprint, the EX-15 Bike provides a high intensive work out without taking over your space. The bike is solid, stable and stays in one place as you pedal, but it will take your at-home workout to new heights.

FEATURES and PERFORMANCE: 32 levels of silent precise resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant.

CONTENT: With a membership you get live and on-demand classes for beginning to advanced riders ranging from 5-45 minutes long. Choose from endurance, climbing, HIIT, scenic rides and many others from our world class instructors. One membership works for all machines, including our bikes, rowers, treadmills and Reflect fitness mirrors. You also get access to our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and much more.

MUSIC: We Don’t Play Elevator Music. With a membership, you’ll stay energized and motivated with the best music in the industry. We partner with the top record labels to bring you the latest music for the best fitness experience. Dance, EDM, Folk and Funk. Hip Hop to K-Pop. Metal, Latin and R and B…whatever your ears want, we’ve got.

