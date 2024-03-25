Spring Optimum Nutrition deals up to 44% off: 2-lbs. protein powder from $28.50, more from $15

As part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale, Amazon is giving folks a chance to re-stock their protein powder and workout supplements with up to 44% off the popular Optimum Nutrition whey, creatine, and more. One standout here is the 2-pound container for Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Double Rich Chocolate) from $28.49 shipped. Regularly closer to $38, this is as much as 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Outside of brief offer to kick the year off in January, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked in 2024 as well. You’ll also find various flavors of the 2-pound container marked down right now at the same price (you’ll find them all on this landing page). Head below for more details.

The Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder delivers 24 grams of protein per serving to “help build and maintain muscle when taken over time with regular resistance training.” It also has 5.5 grams of branched chain amino acids (BCAA) and 11 grams of naturally occurring essential amino acids (EAAs) .

Optimum Nutrition 100% Whey Protein Powder features:

Gold Standard 100% Whey – 24g of protein per serving to help build and maintain muscle when taken over time with regular resistance training

5.5g of aturally occurring branched chain amino acids (BCAA and 11g of naturally occurring essential amino acids (EAAs) per serving to support muscle recovery

Anytime formula – great before or after exercise, between meals, with a meal, or any time of day when you need extra protein

Optimum Nutrition is the World’s #1 Sports Nutrition Brand*

Banned substance tested and the highest quality control measures so you feel comfortable and confident consuming the product

