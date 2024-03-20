Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Apple, Google, Echo, much more

Amazon’s new Big Spring Sale has arrived. As we do through the rest of the year, the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to highlight all of the best discounts. Whether you’re doing spring cleaning on all your gadgets or just want to lock-in all the best deals, we’ll have everything rounded up in one place.

Rounding out the seasonal savings events, we have a new Big Spring Sale from Amazon. It’s effectively a miniature spring Prime Day event that’s discounting just about every piece of tech, home goods, and green energy product under the sun.

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best spring Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week, with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Big Spring Sale hub. Below, you’ll find some breakdowns of all the best deals per product category.

