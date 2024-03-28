iPhone 14 Plus falls to $540 in this Grade A refurb sale (New low, Orig. $899)

Woot today is now offering the best prices yet on refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Plus smartphones. Available in unlocked condition across several styles of the 128GB capacity, the savings now start from $539.99 Prime shipped for Grade A refurbished models. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise if you aren’t an Amazon Prime member. Down from its usual $899 price tag, today’s offer lands with $359 in savings attached. It’s still one of the first chances to save and beats our previous mention by $160 in order to mark a new all-time low.

This may be one of the previous-generation handsets from Apple, but it’s still such a great value with today’s deal. Everything about the iPhone 14 Plus comes centered around a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Face ID, of course, makes the cut and is joined by a dual camera system with a 12 MP main sensor that’s backed by a front camera with TrueDepth – all of which are backed by Apple’s Photonic Engine for capturing even better pictures. There are some entirely new features like the onboard satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, as well as crash detection. Includes a 90-day warranty.

All of this week’s other best deals are now up for grabs over in our Apple guide. You’ll find price cuts on more than just something like Vision Pro, with deals on the latest M3 MacBooks, previous-generation models with deep clearance offers attached, accessories, and so much more.

iPhone 14 Plus features:

iPhone 14 Plus. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life.² Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. Superfast 5G cellular. Industry-leading durability features with Ceramic Shield and water resistance.

