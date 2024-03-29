SteelSeries’ latest Apex 9 TKL RGB HotSwap Optical Mini Gaming Keyboard now $96 (31% off)

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL HotSwap Optical Mini Keyboard down at $95.95 shipped. Regularly $140 and currently fetching as much directly from SteelSeries, this is 31% or $44 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Now within $3 of the Amazon all-time low, the only time we have seen it go for less was during the Black Friday holiday season last year. For further comparison, the newer model on sale here is now $4 under the sale price on the older 60% Apex 9 Mini. Head below for more details.

The Apex 9 TKL will have you playing “at the speed of light” – it features custom OptiPoint switches with “zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.” These keys also feature 2-point actuation (“light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke”) and swappable switches – users can “customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches.” This ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard sports durable PBT keycaps, an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame, and customizable RGB lighting throughout.

If you would prefer to kit out your battlestation with Logitech’s PC gear, Amazon’s latest sale is still alive with up to $100 in savings on everything from keyboards and mice to the brand’s racing wheels and more. The deals starting from $50 shipped and you can browse through all of it right here.

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Keyboard features:

Play at the Speed of Light – Outpace leading optical keyboards with 33% faster actuation using custom OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.

2-point Actuation – Adapt to any game by changing the registration depth from a speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke.

Swappable Switches – Customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.

Streamlined TKL Form Factor – Play like the pros with a compact, ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard that leaves more space for broad mouse swipes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!