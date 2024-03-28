Logitech PC gaming gear up to $100 off: G713 keyboard, mice, racing wheels, more from $50

Amazon has now kicked off a pair of Logitech PC gaming gear sales headlined by the brand’s sweet G713 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. You’ll find all three switch types – clicky, linear, and tactile – marked down starting from $132.31 shipped. Regularly $170, this is up to 22% off and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the clicky version go for less, the linear switch variant is matching the all-time low and the tactile model is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. We came away impressed with the Logitech Aurora gaming gear after going hands-on, and loved the G713 and its cloud-style wrist rest. Hit the jump for more details and the rest of today’s Logitech gaming gear deals. 

Alongside the G713’s notable gaming prowess, the package is headlined by the “cloud-soft” comfort and dreamy white cloud-shaped palm rest. Joining the GX switches, ultra-responsive, USB-wired play, and full media controls, it also features per key and perimeter Logitech LIGHTSYNC RGB action with a series of preloaded Play Mood animations and the ability to customize the look of the unit by way of add-on Pink Dawn and Green Flash keycaps and top plates (sold separately). 

More Logitech gaming deals:

Logitech G713 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

  • Cloud-soft Comfort: Float away with G713’s dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped palm rest; compact mechanical TKL keyboard layout and adjustable height give that good game feeling, all-day long
  • Lovely Lighting: Per key and perimeter Logitech LIGHTSYNC RGB with preloaded Play Mood animations, the Aurora Collection signature lighting; customize your RGB gaming keyboard’s lighting on G HUB
  • Always On: You’re always ready to play, simple and worry-free, with wired USB-C keyboard connectivity
  • Gaming-Grade Tech: Let the good games begin on this Logitech mechanical keyboard with your choice of GX switches, ultra-responsive, USB-wired play, and full media controls at your fingertips
  • Make It Yours: Complete your custom mechanical keyboard’s look with keycaps and top plates in multiple colorways, including Pink Dawn and Green Flash; sold separately

