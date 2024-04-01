Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer with viewing window falls to $50 for today only (Reg. $110)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Bella Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer with Window down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $110, you’re looking at $60 or nearly 55% in savings. One again, Best Buy is offering one of the best deals you’ll find anywhere on an air fryer with specs like this – we can’t find a single 6-quart air fryer on Amazon from a brand you would recognize for less than this. Today’s deal also lands on par with the last 6-quart model we mentioned from Best Buy, and that one didn’t include the built-in viewing window for keeping an eye on things. Head below for more details.

Alongside the 6-quart capacity that can support 5 pounds of food at once (good for five to seven people), this model sports a stealthy black facade with stainless steel accents an a viewing window along the front of the fry basket housing. The 1750-watt heating system out powers our last mention on a 6-quart model at $50, and joins a host of preset cooking modes accessible on the digital touchscreen control panel.

Bella Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Save minutes on meal prep when using the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Window. The powerful system heats up fast and cooks foods with less fat—without sacrificing taste! French fries, chicken, veggies, and more cook evenly and come out crisp. Digital touchscreen, viewing window, and quick cleanup capabilities make it a winner, too.

