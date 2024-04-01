Samsung’s 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD card with USB reader and 10-yr. warranty now at $40

Amazon is now offering the 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card with the included USB reader down at $39.99 shipped. This set debuted last spring at $65 and has been bouncing between $48 and $63 for the last four months. Today’s deal lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked and comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low. Just for comparison’s sake, it is also now $10 under the price of the same card without the USB card reader included. You’re looking at Samsung’s latest-generation PRO Plus that upgraded the speeds from 160MB/s to 180MB/s and you can get a detailed rundown in our hands-on review. Otherwise, head below for more.

As we mentioned above, this model clocks in with max speeds up to 180MB/s and lands at $18 under the PRO Ultimate variant that runs at up to 200MB/s. The U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds join A2 app loading capabilities (standard on modern microSD cards) as well as Samsung’s protection against the elements, drops, magnetic conditions, X-rays, and more – it ships with a 10-year warranty.

But if you’re looking for the latest and greatest, some of the fastest speeds out there, and something with the full-size SD adapter included, scope out the first deals on Lexar’s latest Pro Gold V60 280MB/s microSD. Now down at $65, all of the details on the Amazon all-time low are waiting in our previous deal coverage from last week.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room.

