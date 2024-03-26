Lexar’s latest Pro Gold V60 280MB/s microSD is one of the fastest out there, now down at $65

Lexar unleashed its speedy new Pro Gold microSD cards late last year as some of the fastest consumer-grade options on the market, and we are now tracking one of the first chances to save. Alongside some hangover microSD card offers down below, Amazon is now offering the Lexar 256GB Professional Gold microSD down at $64.99 shipped. Regularly $75, this is within cents of the all-time and only the second price drop we have tracked since release. Landing at “up to 75% faster than UHS-I cards,” this is one of the fastest models on the market with speeds up to 280MB/s – the fastest Samsung models are a more affordable option, but they max out at 200MB/s. Specifically designed for content creators capturing high-res images, photographers, and drone pilots, the “V60 rating guarantees that the card can capture extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD video with no dropped frames.” It ships with a 10-year warranty, and you’ll find both more details and additional microSD deals below.

More microSD card deals:

Elsewhere in storage deals, be sure to scope out the offers we are tracking on Samsung’s 2024 Gen 5×2 2TB 990 EVO internal SSD, Crucial’s 1,050MB/s X9 1TB Portable SSD, and the launch deal still live on the brand new Lexar portable SSD for iPhone 15, Mac, more – “Apple Pro Res recording so users can shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS”

Lexar 256GB Pro Gold microSD features:

Fast-track your workflow with transfer speeds up to 75% faster than UHS-I cards

Transfer massive amounts of high-res images with read speeds up to 280MB/s

The V60 rating guarantees that the card can capture extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD video with no dropped frames

Quickly capture high-quality images with write speeds up to 180MB/s

Ideal for UHS-II portable gaming devices

10-year limited warranty

