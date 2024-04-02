Keurig K-Classic single serve pod coffee maker returns to $80 low (47% off), more from $70

Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped. Usually going for $150, this red model kept between $110 and $100 for most of 2023, with discounts coming in every two to three months as short-lived $10 dips until Black Friday sales saw the first drop to an $80 low. We saw the all-time low reappear at the start of the new year before rising back to its MSRP and only dropping to $110 at most. Today’s deal comes in to take the price back down to its all-time low as a 47% markdown off the going rate, matching Black Friday and New Year’s deals.

Experience the perfect cup of coffee every time with this classic model of the popular Keurig pod coffee makers, which can brew multiple cup pod sizes (6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces) – all in under a minute. Simple touch button controls make operation stress free and it also has an auto-off feature that turns off the coffee maker after its been idle for two hours. Whether you like your coffee strong, mild, decaf, or flavored, you’ll be able to brew all your favorites exactly as you prefer them, and its 48-ounce water reservoir ensures you’ll be able to brew at least six cups before having to refill it.

Notable Keurig coffee maker discounts:

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker features:

BREWS MULTIPLE K-CUP POD SIZES: (6, 8, 10 oz.) the most popular K-Cup pod brew sizes. Use the 6oz brew size to achieve the strongest brew.Filter type:Reusable

LARGE 48 oz. WATER RESERVOIR: Allows you to brew 6 plus cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. The water reservoir is removable, making it easy to refill whenever you need to.

DESCALING: An important part of cleaning your Keurig brewer. This process helps to remove calcium deposits, or scale, that can build up inside a coffee maker over time.

AUTO-OFF: An auto off feature is easily programmed to turn off your coffee maker after it has been idle for two hours, helping to save energy.

SIMPLE BUTTON CONTROLS: Just insert a Pod, select your desired brew size, and brew a fresh, great tasting cup in under a minute.

