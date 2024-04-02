AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 indoor garden grows herbs faster than soil for $98 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 Indoor Garden Hydroponic System for $97.90 shipped. Down from a $120 price tag, it began 2023 with a much higher $180 list price and saw very few discounts over the year. Black Friday sales brought costs down the furthest to its $90 low, while the new year brought the list price down to its new $120 rate. Today’s deal comes in as a 18% markdown off this new going rate (46% off its old MSRP) and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $8 above the all-time low from Black Friday sales.

This cylindrical indoor hydroponic gardening system grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil by using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to six different live plants at once, all able to grow to 12-inches tall. With its full spectrum 20W LED grow light, which includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight “helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.” It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated digital display control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food, as well as a vacation mode to keep your plants healthy while you’re out of town. It includes a 3-ounce bottle of liquid plant food and a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit that will alow you to grow Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

