Clearance pricing on 2023 smart TVs: TCL 75-inch at $486 all-time low, 55-inch $230, more

While we are starting to see the new 2024 lineups go live from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and others, that also means clearance-worthy all-time lows are arriving on last year’s smart TVs. One particular highlight we spotted today has the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV down at $485.99 shipped. This model debuted last spring at $800 and has still fetched as much this year. It dropped down to $650 for the holidays last year and has now arrived at a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, this one is now more than $100 under the price of the Q6 Google TV model at Best Buy. It is also now one of the most affordable 75-inch 4K smart TVs from a well known brand. Head below for more deals on budget-friendly TVs and some additional details.

The TCL Class S4 isn’t the highest-end TV out there with all of the bells and whistles, the real value here is in the 4K 75-inch display at under $500. Having said that, you’re still getting direct access to your favorite streaming services, apps, and Alexa voice commands by way of Amazon’s Fire TV platform. Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG are joined by Dolby Atmos support, a metal “bezel-less” design, and Auto Game Mode – automatically “enables game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency for an unmatched gaming performance” – alongside three HDMI inputs.

And we have also put together some other notable budget-friendly smart TV deals below as well:

TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution – Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut – Enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images.

HighBrightness Direct LED Backlight – Q6 models produce brighter images for enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Motion Rate 120 – Motion enhancement technology for improved motion clarity

HDR PRO plus (Dolby Vision, HDR10 plus, HDR10, and HLG) – Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney plus, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!