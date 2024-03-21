Samsung’s new 2024 TVs now available for purchase starting at $1,000 [Deals]

Samsung’s new 2024 TVs are now available for pre-order. The whole collection was first revealed back at CES in the beginning of the year, and now we finally have pricing. Not just that, but you can also lock-in your order and score some savings along the way.

Samsung has seven new smart TVs debuting for its 2024 home theater collection across five distinct form-factors. Each of them is now available for pre-order before shipping through the end of the month. We break down all of the prices below, but beforehand, we want to at least mention the promotion that Samsung is offering for its latest and greatest.

Instead of cash discounts or credits to spend later on future purchases, Samsung is bundling one of last year’s 65-inch Crystal UHD TV (TU690T) valued at $449.99. It’s a notable inclusion for upgrading more than just the home theater, giving you a second television for the home office, bed room, or anywhere else that could use a 4K screen.

Here’s a breakdown of the seven different TVs that are now available for purchase. There’s a pair of 8K models, two 4K offers, dual OLED offerings, and then just one lineup for The Frame.

Or, you can just check out the full collection over on this landing page.

Headlining the TVs this year are four of Samsung’s new Neo QLED models. The flagship models are the QN900D or QN800D versions, which feature Quantum Matrix Pro mini-LED technology alongside Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ panels. Both are powered by the new NQ8 AI Gen3 chip that has a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. It enables 8K AI upscaling to make sure you’re pushing every possible pixel on the display, with the same AI touch being applied to its motion smoothing technology.

If you’re sensing a trend, it’s that AI is taking center stage on the latest TVs from Samsung, with that technology also applying to enhancing the depth of each picture by detecting what part of the scene our eyes would naturally focus on and bringing them to the foreground. And it’s not just picture quality, either. Sound is getting an upgrade thanks to an AI dialogue booster that should help conversation and other spoken words stand out from booming explosions and soaring soundtracks.

Given that Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs are the flagship models from the 2024 collection, the price tags are as eye-watering as you’d expect. Pricing starts at $3,500 for the 800 series models and climbs to $5,000 for the 900 series models. The big difference between the two is Samsung’s Infinity Air design, which gives the more expensive set practically invisible bezels.

Samsung is also giving some love to its Frame TV with a 2024 update. There’s not all too much changing with the beloved design. It still gives off the same picture frame design that blends in with your home decor far better than your typical TV. The big change this year is that the Frame is focusing on being more energy efficient. There’s new variable refresh rate adjustment tech when using the Art Mode, which doesn’t need to push faster image updates like when it’s showing actual movies, shows, or games. It still has the same unique design that blends in with home decor thanks to doubling as a picture frame, and comes backed by over 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Otherwise, not all too much is changing. This is the second year in a row with negligible updates to the lineup, which is completely fine given how good the existing models already are. Pricing starts at $1,000.

Samsung’s new Music Frame speaker now available, too

The newest piece of tech that doesn’t actually look like tech is here. Samsung’s Frame TV has been a favorite for its matte screen and a design that invokes picture frame vibes rather than the kind of black plastic bezel build from your average TV. That’s where the Samsung Music Frame comes into play.

It’s a Dolby Atmos speaker that comes based around a pair of woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-range drivers. The speaker uses Q-Symphony technology to provide surround sound when paired with 2024 Samsung TVs and soundbars. Or, you can just use it as a standalone speaker. Its unique design matches the Frame TV with a design that breaks the mold on your average speaker.

The Music Frame sells for $399.99 and comes with a $50 credit to use on a future Samsung purchase.

