ECOVACS’ intelligent robotic vacs/mops now up to $400 off with deals from $350 at Amazon

After going hands-on with the new ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Combo robotic vacuum and mopping system over the last couple weeks, I can confidently say the brand’s intelligent cleaning system is easily the best I have ever used. The floors are left completely spotless and the mapping tech is nearly flawless. While you can now purchase the X2 models starting from $1,100 or just over $1,200 for the Combo variant with the included hand vacuum, we have also spotted some deals on the brand’s previous-generation and more affordable models starting from $349.99 as part of Amazon’s latest sale event. Hit the jump for all of the details.

One notable option here comes by way of the price drop Amazon is offering on the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop at $799.99 shipped. Now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked, this model originally debuted at $1,550 and is now $750 under that. It has most recently been bouncing between $900 and over $1,200 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find.

This might be the previous-generation variant now, but it is still a compelling cleaning solution that both mops and vacuums with 5,000Pa suction power. It also features the wonderful room mapping system I detailed in my recent review alongside the Omni charging dock and cleaning station. The voice control action is joined by auto-emptying and the ability to have the docking station clean the mop pads with hot air.

And be sure to swing by our recent hands-on review of the brand new ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Combo for a detailed breakdown of what to expect from these intelligent cleaning systems.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni features:

A first in the industry. After vacuuming, your DEEBOT returns to station and automatically empties the dustbin. After mopping, it automatically washes the mop heads and dries them with hot air. Experience a whole new level of freedom from cleaning. With superior 5,000PA suction power, your DEEBOT picks debris more effectively from both hard floor and carpets. The all-new OZMO Turbo rotating mopping system works doubly hard in removing stubborn stains and debris, leaving the floor clean as new. With TrueMapping, the most advanced laser-based navigation system, your DEEBOT scans home environment to create the most efficient and fastest cleaning paths. Unmatched precision mapping and navigation result in methodical coverage with fewer missed spots.

