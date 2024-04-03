Ninja’s latest Pod & Grounds coffee maker with built-in milk frother now $50 off at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja PB051 Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this model debuted last spring and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop. Outside of a couple holiday deals and a very limited-time offer in late February very few folks were able to take advantage of, this is matching the best we have tracked since release. Ninja’s single-serve brewer offers up a few additional features you won’t find on the similarly-priced Keurig brewers, for example, of which we will detail below alongside the rest of the feature set here.

Firstly, the modern aesthetics are one of the things that standout for me over much of the competition. But the PB051 also features a built-in milk frother as well as the ability to brew both K-Cup pods and your own ground beans with no additional accessories required. From there, you can also leverage Ninja’s brew styles, including Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty, alongside your choice of cup sizes from 6 ounces through to larger 24-ounce formats.

Check out this deal on the Keurig K-Classic single serve pod coffee maker, but if you’re just looking for a super-affordable single-serve option, scope out the Chefman InstaCoffee Max. You can now score one of these starting from $34 shipped at Amazon – this model can also brew both K-Cups and ground beans with no additional accessories and comes with a built-in lift to reduce splashes and splatter while brewing.

Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

Brew a single-serve cup of coffee with grounds for ultimate flavor or with a coffee pod for ultimate convenience in one small footprint. Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. pod brew or choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, or 24-oz. grounds brew. Brew more drink options vs. a leading single-serve coffee maker. Sleek, compact design takes up little countertop space, with a storage drawer for the brew basket or permanent filter when not in use.

