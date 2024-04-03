This 6.1-ch. outdoor speaker system powered by Sonos blends into landscape for new $1,350 low

Best Buy is offering the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System for $1,349.99 shipped. Down from its $2,700 price tag, this speaker system saw numerous discounts over the last year, constantly bouncing between its MSRP and a $1,450 low – and often sitting at much higher rates on other sites like Amazon, where you can currently only find used models starting from $1,250 or the updated 8.1-channel model that is now at $3,047. Today’s deal comes in as a solid 50% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low.

With the weather slowly making its way into warmer seasons, many are preparing their backyards for parties and BBQs alike, and this sound system powered by Sonos is a great addition. You’ll be able to wirelessly stream your music via Wi-Fi, the RCA audio analog inputs, the two ethernet ports, or through the companion app, and if you have multiple Sonos audio systems (for example, inside your home), you can link them all together for a more comprehensive audio extravaganza. You’ll get a controller box, one 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer, and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape. Head below to learn more.

If you are hoping to have more outdoor movie nights going forward, consider grabbing Anker’s NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector that is still sitting at its all-time low. While it does have a 3-hour battery life, you may also want to invest in an alternative power source, like the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station that is still sitting at its all-time lowest price, in case the movie runs longer or you want to instead binge your favorite shows. It gives you a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity with two USB-As and two USB-Cs. It features a built-in retractable light and can even connect to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. There’s also the ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank as well, that provides a 24,000mAh capacity and four output ports to cover your charging needs: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As.

Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System features:

Wireless streaming lets you access all the music you love in one placeEnjoy your music library, radio stations and online services through the Sonos Controller app.

Control your music from the palm of your handDownload the free Sonos Controller app on your compatible smartphone, tablet, PC or Mac to search to connect to your Sonos audio system through your home Wi-Fi network.

Integrated multiroom controlIf you have multiple Sonos music players, you can control what’s playing in any room from anywhere in your house. You can use any Sonos Controller to control the music and the volume in all of your rooms.

Six Sonance outdoor satellite speakersFeature a 3 1/2″ anodized aluminum cone and Santoprene™ surround for precision performance with balanced coverage.

8″ in-ground dual voice-coil subwooferFeatures a dual voice coil, polypropylene cone & Santoprene™ surround that delivers deep, robust bass for an immersive soundscape.

All-weather designOffers trouble-free performance and blends in with the natural landscape of outdoor spaces.

40Hz – 20kHz frequency responseFor faithful sound reproduction.

85dB satellite and 89dB SPL subwoofer sensitivityPicks up the highs and lows to deliver rich audio.

5-ohm impedanceConducts power to keep the speakers working at optimal levels.

More ways to connect with the music you loveWi-Fi capability for pairing wireless devices, plus RCA audio analog inputs and two Ethernet ports for wide-ranging compatibility.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!