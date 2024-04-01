ALLPOWERS’ 24,000mAh laptop power bank gets first discount to new $45 low (55% off)

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its PB100 Laptop Power Bank for $44.55 shipped, after clipping the on-page 45% off coupon and using the promo code MA6IIRA78QMW at checkout for an additional 10% off. Down from $99, this is the first big discount for this device since its release in November, having been sitting at its MSRP and unaffected by the short-lived sales and holiday events of the last handful of months. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 55% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

This power bank from ALLPOWERS provides a 24,000mAh capacity and four output ports to cover your charging needs: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As. When the charger is empty, it only takes two hours to fully recharge it using a minimum 65W charger, making it “five times faster than standard power banks and eliminating prolonged wait times.” It features a powerful LED light on its side that can give steady illumination or be switched to a flashing mode for S.O.S signals in emergencies. It also has a leather carrying strap for easy transport and a digital display that gives you real-time power, voltage, and current levels.

There are still a bunch of compact and portable UGREEN chargers and power banks seeing discounts up to 46% off that you can check out. You can also check out the rare discount that is still going for the UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 Portable Power Station that has a 2,048Wh capacity, 16 output ports, and a detachable trolley design. And if you tend to need plenty of charging solutions at your desk for all your devices, check out our past coverage of the Baseus 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station that has a fast-charging 35W output total for each of its 10 ports: six ACs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs – all of them covered by its wide array of protection designs. Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for more power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank features:

【24000mAh Colossal Capacity】: Built-in high quality lithium-ion battery, ALLPOWERS 100w portable power bank provides 24000mAh super power to meet the battery life needs of your multiple electronic products. No charging worries on a plane or short-term travel.

【100W Fast Charging】: ALLPOWERS laptop power bank supports PD3.0 protocol and provides up to 100W output power through USB-C port, which allows you to quickly charge your laptop, tablet, cell phone and other devices. It also supports up to 100W input power and can be fully charged in 2h (Using 65W+ chargers).

【4 Output Ports】: ALLPOWERS portable laptop charger has four output ports. PD100W (5/9/12/15V 3A, 20V 5A) USB-C, PD60W (5/9/12/15/20V 3A) USB-C and 2×QC18W (5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A) USB-A. Charge your Macbook, iPhone and Airpods at once.

【Digital Display & LED Light】: ALLPOWERS portable battery pack comes with a digital display that shows its power, voltage and current in real time. The powerful LED light on the side provides regular illumination and can be switched to flashing mode to act as an SOS light in times of emergency.

【Adjustable Carring Handle】: Unique ID design is portable and delicate with a push-pull carrying handle made of leather material. Lift it up instead of only holding in your hand. Inside the package is an ALLPOWERS 100w battery bank, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a manual. ALLPOWERS offers 2-Year Worry-free Warranty.

