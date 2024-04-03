VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger returns to $45 low, more from $60

The official VOLTME Amazon storefront is offering its 140W 3-Port USB Charger for $44.99 shipped, after using the on-page promo code P5HKYZMH at checkout. Already down from $70, after falling from its former $90 list price at the start of the new year, this charger began 2023 at an even higher $140 price tag and dropped four times over the year to its new list price. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 36% markdown off the new going rate (50% off its former list price, 68% off its original MSRP) and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. Designed with fast-charging protocols, this versatile 3-in-1 multi-port charger gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your device charging needs with up to 140W of output. Empowered by upgraded GaN III technology that allows for a more compact size, this charger can handle charging your “16-inch MacBook Pro from 0% to 56% in just 30 minutes” – you could even double up your laptops at 65W charging speeds with one port left open for yet another device.

If you’re more interested in finding an actual power bank for your device charging needs, the official UGREEN Amazon storefront is offering its Nexode 100W 20,000mAh 3-Port Power Bank for $60, down from $80. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port and boasts a rapid recharge capability through its USB-C1 port, which not only fast charges any connected devices but also provides 65W of efficient charging to the charger itself, taking only 2 hours to refill its battery from empty. You’ll also find the Nexode 145W 25,000mAh 3-Port Power Bank that has similar features going for $130, down from $150.

You should also check out the very first discount on the ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank. It provides a 24,000mAh capacity and four output ports: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As. You can also find the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station returning to its all-time low as well, giving you a much bigger 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity with two USB-As and two USB-Cs. It features a built-in retractable light and can even connect to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input.

VOLTME 140W USB-C Charger features:

Rapidly Charge Your MacBook: Unleash blazing speeds with our 140W Charger, designed with the PD 3.1, and PPS 3.3 fast charging protocols. Experience the pinnacle of speed with our 140W ultra-high-velocity PD USB-C port, catapulting your 16″ MacBook Pro to a staggering 56% charge in a mere 30 minutes, outshining regular chargers by 3 times the charging speed.

Versatile 3-in-1 Multiport Charging: Our wall charger block features 3-in-1 multiport charging capabilities. The charger block boasts two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, effortlessly fueling two 14-inch laptops and a smartphone simultaneously. Catering to the demands of even the most intensive multi-device users, speed and convenience converge seamlessly.

Empowered by GaN Technology: Our fast charging block is upgraded with GaN III technology. This innovation reduces its size by 25% and weight by 30% compared to the MacBook 140W charger, without compromising on power. GaN III technology ushers in remarkable heat dissipation and heightened high-power charging performance, all while ensuring a secure and swift charging experience.

Safety and Dependability Priority: Recognizing the paramount importance of safety, our commitment is evident in the V-Dynamic Power Dispenser System. Smartly adapting power outputs, this technology shields device batteries and extends their lifespan. Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of swift, secure, and dependable charging through the VOLTME USB-C charger.

What You Get: VOLTME 140W GaN Charger and manual. Rest assured with our worry-free 24-month warranty, and our dedicated customer service team eager to assist you.

