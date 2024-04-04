Garmin Forerunner 955 is one of the most capable fitness trackers around at $400

Amazon now offers the Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS Smartwatch for $399.99 shipped. Today’s offer drops from its usual $500 price tag for one of the very first times. It’s the first discount of the year and a return to the all-time low for only the second time at $100 off. Not to mention the best since back on Black Friday. If you need a wearable that’s geared a bit more toward tracking workout data, Garmin makes some of the best running companions on the market, and the Forerunner 955 is no exception.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a GPS smartwatch that syncs wellness data from runs, hikes, and other workouts to your iPhone or Android smartphone. It rocks a full-color display that’s wrapped in a waterproof exterior and backed by 15-day battery life in its standard mode. You can even get as much as 80 hours of use out of the UltraTrac mode for even longer durations between plugging in to recharge.

Alongside just tracking in-depth exercise stats like stamina and endurance, there are also VO2 Max reports, heart rate monitoring, sleep couch features with nap detection, and a Pulse Ox sensor – all backed by curated reports to actually help you understand and apply the info to your workout routine.

If you’re looking for the best smartwatch to go with your iPhone, we’re also tracking some discounts that’ll help make the choice more affordable. Today’s best deals come headlined by a chance to score a cellular Apple Watch Series 8 45mm with $239 in savings attached. That drops the previous-generation handset down to $290 in case the discounts we’ve been seeing lately on Apple Watch Series 9 aren’t enticing enough.

Garmin Forerunner 955 featues:

Built with an always-on, full-color display that’s light on the wrist and easy to read even in direct sunlight. Up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode for a full picture of your health — from sleep to training; plus, get up to 42 hours in GPS mode and up to 80 hours in UltraTrac mode. Click or swipe through maps and stats with traditional button controls or a new, responsive touchscreen.

