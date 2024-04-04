Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer switch sees rare discount to $28 (Reg. $50)

Amazon now offers the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer Switch for $27.73 shipped. Today’s offer lands from the usual $50 going rate and marks one of the first deals we’ve tracked over the past couple of years. It was last on sale in the summer of 2022 at $2 more than today’s offer. Still, the first chance to save in ages and a 33% discount is hard to beat – especially on a smart home upgrade that we’ve written home about time and time again over at 9to5Mac.

Lutron Aurora delivers a unique smart home upgrade that brings typical light switches into your connected setup. Pairing over Zigbee, the battery-powered knob talks with your Philips Hue accessories – among other devices on your network – to provide dimming features to any smart lamps, lights, or fixtures. It’s a great way to help convert family members or roommates who aren’t yet as sold on using an app or voice commands to control the lights, or just to keep the practicality of physical controls around. We break down what to further expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for some new gear to expand your smart home setup, Amazon has an up to 33% off sale right now on Philips Hue accessories. The promotion includes lights, switches, hubs, and other gear for your Siri smart home, and buying two or more of them means you can lock in some of the best prices to date. All the info you need is over in our original coverage of the deal.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

