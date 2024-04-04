Save at least $80 on Samsung’s latest 4TB T5 EVO Portable SSD down at $250 shipped

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung T5 EVO Portable 4TB Solid-State Drive for $249.99 shipped. This one debuted at the tail end of last year at $350 – it currently carries a $425 MSRP directly via Samsung where it is on sale for $330. Today’s deal clocks in at $80 below that for the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon outside of a very limited dip down to $240 last month. The T5 EVO lineup enters with a focus on reliable storage capacity over speeds, offering up as much 8TB of storage in the compact SSD form-factor. As of right now, with prices on the rise in the product category, it is also one of the most affordable current-generation 4TB portable SSDs you’ll find – the faster T7 Shield (full hands-on review here), for example, is selling for just under $300 via Amazon. Head below for all of the details.

As you’ll know from our hands-on feature of the new T5 EVO, Samsung is delivering a new form-factor this time around, featuring a more rectangular design while maintaining a compact footprint with a metal carabiner clip affixed to the top-side. The modest 460MB/s speeds are joined by the USB 3.2 Gen 1 action just about all gear can actually support alongside USB-C connectivity and fall protection up to 6 feet. Get a complete breakdown right here.

If the capacity over speed on the Samsung T5 EVO isn’t working for you, head over to our best portable SSDs of the year roundup instead. This is a great resource for getting a quick look at our favorite models out there from a range of brands and across various prices too – Samsung, Crucial, OWC, WD_BLACK, and more from $60.

Samsung T5 EVO Portable 4TB Solid-State Drive features:

We went big and made it portable; It’s the T5 EVO—an ideal choice for gamers and content creators; This SSD is engineered to handle large file transfers while still small to take on the go. Make a big save wherever your projects take you with the small but mighty T5 EVO; It’s light enough to take anywhere and comes with capacities of 2TB to 8TB, making it an easy way to store more on-the-go. Forget external HDDs; The T5 EVO is optimized for large file transfers with improved Intelligent TurboWrite and speeds your hard drive will be jealous of; It’s supported by USB 3.2 Gen 1 for superb performance.

