Best portable SSDs of the year: Samsung, OWC, Crucial, WD, and more

We are now rounding up all of our favorite on-the-go storage options in our 2023 collection of the best portable SSDs. While we didn’t see a ton of big-time standout new releases in 2023, there have been some next-generation releases from major brands worth consideration. Something like the new Samsung T5 Evo with up to 8TB capacities is going to be far less universally appealing to most folks, but its new T9 and mainstay T7 series is quite the opposite, much like the new X9 and X10 Pro models from Crucial. This year has also seen some unfortunate controversy in the portable SSD space with some issues arising among the formerly quite popular SanDisk Extreme lineup – my units work just fine, but there have been a ton of failures reported across the interwebs – however there are plenty of reliable solutions out there and we are breaking down our favorite options right now in our 2023 collection of the best portable SSDs to close out the year. Check them out below.

Samsung T7/T9 portable SSD

Samsung remains the king of the portable SSD world for me when you combine all of the major factors here – build quality, performance, and price. There are more rugged models on the market, there are more affordable solutions out there, and there are faster options, but Samsung’s now even more extensive lineup hits the sweet spot for a wide range of users and budgets.

While many folks feel its latest 2023 T9 solutions (first released in October 2023) with the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface are really only worth it for high-end setups boasting ports that can support it – content-creator professionals, spec’d out gaming rigs, and so on – that’s where the T7 lineup comes into play. The T9 is a solid choice, but for folks with more standard issue machines that don’t need the fastest possible data transfers, the T7 will likely more than suffice, and delivers some solid value – while not as often as of late, they historically go on sale on a generally regular basis.

The T7 Shield remains one of the most compelling models on the market, especially for your average consumer looking for something faster and more reliable than a portable HDD solution when it comes to backups and moving data and files around. More than respectable speeds and performance on, let’s call it average and attainable, MacBook and PC setups, a relatively rugged weather-resistant build, and a rubberized shell that just adds to the durability and grip factor, it is a well-made solution that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD from $100

Learn more in our hands-on review Aluminum body with rubberized exterior for maximum protection Up to 1,050MB/s performance USB 3.2 Gen2 (10GB/s) – backwards compatible IP65-graded water resistance to rain and dust Crush and drop protection up to 9.8 feet Extreme temperature protection from -40°C to 85°C 3.5-ounce weight



Samsung T9 Portable SSD from $130

Learn more in our hands-on review Up to 2,000MB/s Internal aluminum body Coated, highly durable rubber material Dynamic thermal guard 9.8-foot drop protection 5-year limited warranty



Crucial X9 Pro/X10 Pro

This year Crucial updated its lineup of portable SSDs with the new X9 Pro and X10 Pro, one with up to 1,050MB/s speeds and one up to 2,100MB/s. While it might be hard to overlook the Samsung options and land on portable SSDs for your average consumer, the X10 Pro delivers some high-end specs (mainly in the speed department) at a price under what you would pay for something that gets up in the 2,000MB/s range from the Samsung family – its comparable T9 can be up to $50 more expensive, depending on sale prices at the time of purchase. Another point to make on that front is that Samsung lists no waterproofing specs on its higher-end solution – Crucial’s X10 Pro features an IP55 water and dust resistance with drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet.

Crucial’s previous-generation X8 series makes for a notable lower-cost alternative – it is among the more inexpensive options out there from any brand name you can trust. It’s not carrying the waterproofing specs and comes in at, what some might call, a less modern form-factor, but it is a more than budget-friendly solution that delivers more than solid performance for the price.

Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD from $86 Speeds up to 1,050MB/s Anodized aluminum with a rubberized soft-touch base IP55 water and dust resistance Drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet Password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption Included USB-C cable



Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD from $26 Speeds up to 2,100MB/s Anodized aluminum with a rubberized soft-touch base IP55 water and dust resistance Drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet Password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption Included USB-C cable



OWC’s Envoy PRO FX portable SSD

The OWC Envoy PRO FX portable SSD, and frankly just about everything the brand makes in the storage category, is pure rugged quality. You’ll have a hard time finding a solution as well built as this one – it is a rock solid metal housing with the heft and weight to match, unique etched edges for aesthetics and grip, a sleek onboard LED, and USB-C connection. Clearly not the most portable and lightweight option out there, nor is it the most compact and sleek form-factor – just about everything else on this list is smaller – but if you can appreciate the tank vibes, this is the one for you.

And it’s no slouch on the performance side of things – this model is one of the fastest option I have tested out in the last two years, and that’s on what I refer to as a real-world setup. You don’t need to have high-end USB 3.2 2×2 ports to really see speed gains on this model like some of the 2,000MB/s+ options out there. All-in-all, it’s a more pricey option, but one that really delivers on the value it demands at retail.

OWC Envoy PRO FX portable SSD from $249

Learn more in our hands-on review Speeds up to 2800MB/s Heat dissipating aluminum housing IP67-rated MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness LED for at a glance confirmation of power and activity status Non-skid rubber feet keep drive in place USB-C cable included Thunderbolt (USB-C) to USB-A adapter included 3-Year OWC Limited Warranty



Our favorite portable gaming SSDs

While it isn’t particularly necessary to score a portable solution marketed for gamers, there are some solid options in this category headlined by models like the WD_BLACK P40. This is tank of a drive with a slightly industrialized aesthetic and rock-solid performance in our testing. With the ability to reach speeds up to 2,000MB/s and impressive onboard halo-style RGB lighting, it provides a battlestation-worthy design and storage specs that can keep up with the best of them, no problem. You can get a complete breakdown of this one in our hands-on review and be sure to scope out the Lexar SL660 Blaze as a notable alternative to the WD_BLACK P40 in the gaming category – it can reach the same speeds, but forgoes the more industrial design and ultra-customizable RGB lighting.

WD_BLACK P40 Portable Gaming SSD from $110

Learn more in our hands-on review USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C connection Up to 2000MB/s Compatible with PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series, Windows, macOS Includes USB Type-C to Type-C cable and USB Type-C to Type-A cable LED light display WD_BLACK dashboard (Windows only)



Lexar SL660 Blaze from $70 Up to 2000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance Aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish Includes a detachable stand Includes a USB-C cable and USB-C to USB-A cable 5-year limited warranty



What is the best portable SSD? Figuring out the best portable SSD is really a matter of personal needs and, frankly, not spending more than you need to. Some folks just aren’t going to be able to support the blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2×2-equipped models, some don’t really care or even need speeds like that. Others might need something that can take a beating out in the woods or during extensive travel. Some want something that’s built like a metal tank and some just need something reliable that rarely ever leaves the home office. Our 2023 collection of best portable SSDs serves up options to suit all of these needs. Where are the best deals on portable SSDs? Easy, 9to5Toys of course. We here at 9to5Toys specifically track prices on all of the models (and many others) mentioned in this article and regularly publish posts highlighting the historical pricing data, the best time to pick one up, and trustworthy retailers to buy them from. Many portable SSDs will be available at Amazon and others at well below the prices you’ll see listed on the official websites – in most cases it is, generally speaking, a better value proposition to buy them from trusted third-party sources rather than directly from the manufacturers. Best portable SSD for Mac and PC? Most portable SSDs will work on both Mac and PC. In some case you might need to do a quick format or be guided through one. But just about all of the options out there from established brands will work equally as well on both systems. One thing to watch out for is the included software – again most companion apps are available on Mac and PC but some, like the WD software to control the RGB lighting on the P40 mentioned above, are only on PC. How to choose which portable SSD to get? We generally recommend the well-known manufacturers, but the short answer is to decide what you need it for. Do you need the fastest possible speed? Are you taking this drive out into the wild on rugged filming and drone trips? Is it just for reliable backup storage at home and moving around in a tech pouch or briefcase to the office? The answers to these types of question will likely lead you to your ideal portable SSD. If you’re asking how to choose which model is right for you, then you probably don’t need the fastest possible speeds out there – you would otherwise already be gravitating towards the big brands and models at 2,000MB/s – and something in the 1,050MB/s range will likely suffice. Crucial offers great bang for your buck, much like the Samsung models when they are on sale – Samsung offers models better suited for dry, casual scenarios as well as more rugged rubberized models for out in the field as well.

