UGREEN’s latest 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank keeps you charged for $20 (Up to 50% off)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its latest PB560 5,000mAh MagSafe Portable Power Bank for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model first debuted at the end of last year at $40 alongside a $32 launch discount. More recently it has been fetching closer to $30 and it has now returned to its $20 Amazon all-time low for the first time. Folks looking to add that extra boost of power away from an outlet, whether it be throughout the work day, at the beach this summer, or on vacation, can scoop up this on-the-go 5,000mAh battery pack that conveniently attaches directly to the back of iPhone 12 through 15, and charges AirPods as well, all without breaking the bank. More details below.

This UGREEN power bank features a soft silicone wrapping that provides a comfortable grip [and] safeguards your devices against wireless charging scratches.” MagSafe-ready, it has 9N magnetic attraction force while delivering 7.5W of power to iPhone and as much as 15W to other devices alongside an included USB-C cable for wired connections – it can charge two devices at once, one via MagSafe and one over USB-C.

If you’re looking to bring a more powerful 15W power source to your EDC, be sure to hit up our recent feature piece explaining the value-add and details on the new Qi2 charging standard. While something like Anker’s latest Qi2 power bank is certainly going to cost you quite a bit more, it can also deliver double the charge to your device as well. All of the information you need is right here.

UGREEN PB560 5,000mAh MagSafe Portable Power Bank features:

Pocket-Sized Than Ever:Ultra-slim power bank, with a thickness of only 0.5 inches and a weight of just 0.26 pounds, it easily fits in your pocket and feels incredibly lightweight in your hand, whether you’re traveling, commuting, or on the go, it’s the perfect accessory

Perfectly Suitable for iPhone 12-15 Series: Easily attaches to the back of your iPhone, this magnetic power bank has a 9N magnetic attraction force and can absorb the weight equivalent to five iPhone 15, ensuring stable charging while you are using your device, say goodbye to interruptions and enjoy uninterrupted charging convenience

Skin-friendly Material：Our magsafe power bank featuring a sleek silicone construction, its soft and supple texture not only provides a comfortable grip but also safeguards your devices against wireless charging scratches

