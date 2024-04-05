BISSELL’s Little Green Pro 96-ounce portable carpet cleaner hits lowest price in years at $125

Amazon is offering the BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer for $124.79 shipped. Down from its $165 price tag, this device has seen very few discounts over the years, averaging two to four major price cuts in each one with a few minor drops by small increments scattered around it. We’ve seen it fall to $145 most often, with some rare drops to $135, and only seen it fall to $125 once before. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate, returning costs to the lowest price we have tracked in the last three years and the second-lowest price overall – just $5 above the all-time low from 2021.

If you have pets, it’s likely they’ve had the occasional (or regular) accident around the home or in your car. This portable spot cleaner was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 96-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. It comes with two 8-ounce trial-size bottles of Bissell’s stain and odor removers, a 3-inch tough stain tool, and a deep stain tool for when things need the deepest of cleanings. Living by their motto “every purchase saves pets,” Bissell guarantees that a portion of every purchase of their products will be donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

If you’re looking for a similar device that is on the smaller design scale, check out our recent coverage of the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer that just hit a new all-time low. It sports much of the same designs and features as the above model, but with some slight differences like its smaller 48-ounce tank, and the inclusion of the HydroRinse hose tool that can be used to rinse out your device’s hose after each use. You can also head to our Home Goods hub to look through all the current deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools, and much more.

BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner features:

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.Hose Length : 5′.Power Rating : 5.7 amps, Carry Handle : Yes..Power Source : Corded.

OUR MOST POWERFUL SPOT & STAIN CLEANER. Works on carpet, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.

REMOVE STUBBORN PET STAINS & EMBEDDED DIRT. Combines superior suction, scrubbing action and professional cleaning formula for your best cleaning results.

PROFESSIONAL STYLE RESULTS. Powerful, portable deep cleaner removes deep down dirt and stains.

TOOLS & FORMULA INCLUDED. Includes a Deep Stain Tool, 3″ Tough Stain Tool, plus two 8 oz. trial-size Formulas.

