Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe portable carpet cleaner hits new $98 low (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer for $98.10 shipped. Down from $140, it spent the first half of 2023 riding its MSRP with some slight discounts in dollar increments. It wasn’t until September that we saw the first major discount to $122, with Black Friday and Chirstmas sales bringing the price further down to $115. Since the start of the new year we’ve seen a handful of discounts, often repeating to either $125 or $120, with today’s deal coming in to take things further as a 30% markdown off the going rate that drops costs to a new all-time low.

If you have pets, it’s likely they’ve had the occasional (or regular) accident around the home or in your car. This portable spot cleaner was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 48-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. It comes with two 8-ounce trial-size bottles of Bissell’s stain and odor removers, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a stain trapper tool, and the HydroRinse hose tool that can be used to rinse out your device’s hose after each use. Living by their motto “every purchase saves pets,” Bissell guarantees that a portion of every purchase of their products will be donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

If you’re looking for some autonomous cleaning options for your home, iRobot has a selection of robot vacuums and mops that are seeing discounts, like the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle that is at an all-time low. This combo package offers a premium 3-stage cleaning system that learns and plans out the best ways to clean around your home’s layout, and even comes with a dustbin that the robot vacuum can self-empty into, holding up to 60 days of debris. Best Buy is also having a one-day sale on the Aiper SG Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner that is now at its all-time low. This upgraded 2023 model sports the world’s first quad-motor system, which utilizes dual draining motors as well as dual suction motors so you can do away with the hassle of tangling hoses from standard pool cleaners. You can also head to our Home Goods hub to look through all the current deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner features:

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.Hose Length 4′.Power Rating : 3 Amps. Carry Handle : yes

POWERFUL SUCTION. Remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more.

PORTABLE and VERSATILE DESIGN. Easily clean multiple surfaces throughout the home.

LARGE TANK CAPACITY. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.

REMOVE PET ODORS. Remove difficult pet stains and odors with with the Pet Spot and Stain plus Pet Oxy Boost.

TOOLS and FORMULA INCLUDED. Comes with 3″ Tough Stain Tool, Stain Trapper Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, 8 oz trial-size PET Spot and Stain formula, and 8 oz trial-size PET OXY Boost.

MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANING. For use on carpet, stairs, upholstery, area rugs, auto interiors and more.

