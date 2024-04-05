Save 30% on Definitive Technology home theater speakers and subwoofers this weekend

Crutchfield is heading into the weekend with a new 30% off sale on Definitive Technology home theater speakers. You’ll be able to save on a collection of different ways to expand the home theater, including standalone speakers, on-wall satellites, subwoofers, and center channel offerings. There’s everything you need to build out a full home theater setup with as much as $449 in savings to be had across the collection. Shop everything right here or check out our favorites below.

Top picks from the Definitive Technology speaker sale:

Today’s Definitive Technology sale is all about speakers. If you don’t already have an AV receiver to power the setup, we’re tracking just the discounts to get you started. Also via Crutchfield, we’re still tracking Yamaha’s 7-channel AirPlay 2 A/V receiver down at $650 complete with $350 in savings attached. And if that feature set isn’t what you’re looking for, there are other Yamaha receiver deals from $300.

More on the Definitive Technology Dymension Speakers:

If you’re building a home theater using Definitive Technology’s high-tech Dymension towers and center channel speaker, chances are you’ll have use for at least one pair of these surround speakers too. The DM95s mount on your side or rear walls to reproduce surround channel effects. Or you can use them as wall-mounted height speakers in a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X home theater setup. These compact speakers each include a 1″ aluminum oxide dome tweeter for smooth highs. A back-panel switch lets you boost the treble if you like the sound a little brighter. response.

