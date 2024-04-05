Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip is 50% off at return $40 low, more smart devices from $42

Amazon is offering the Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip for $39.95 shipped. Down from its usual $80 price tag, this is only the second discount that we have seen on this particular device since before the new year began, after only receiving four price cuts over 2023. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention from February and returning to the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low. You’ll also find a 6.6-foot extension of these same lights discounted to $40 as well.

This light strip is a perfect solution to affordably upgrade any space with adjustable ambient lighting. It produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness and features full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations. It supports Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and even allows for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day. Likewise, it also offers built-in Siri support which can be used to voice control your lighting, or you can do so through the companion app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Head below to learn more.

More Eve smart device discounts:

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip features:

  • Eve Light Strip requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS
  • Premium LED architecture providing full-spectrum white and color lighting, ultra-bright 1800 lumens enables full-room ambience (900 lm per m at 4200K)
  • Use Siri or the app on iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch to manually switch the light strip on/off, or dim/brighten it, or for color selection. Or control it automatically in a scene with other HomeKit-enabled devices.
  • Supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperature throughout the day
  • Easy setup & length customization is perfecting for bringing cabinets, skirting boards, shelving, stairways, or any solid surface to life: can be cut at 30 cm (11.8 in) intervals or extended up to 10 m (32.8 ft) thanks to optional 2 m (6.6 ft) extension strips
  • Developed in Germany, with our highly professional, multilingual product support team based in Germany ready to assist

