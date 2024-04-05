Philips’ 3200 Fully Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother now $499 for today only ($300 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Milk Frother down at $499 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $799 espresso machine that is now a sizable $300 off the going rate. While we could see Amazon price match here, it is currently offering this model at $600 – this one has only ever dropped as low as today’s Best Buy offer once at Amazon, which was back over the holidays last year. There are plenty of options for espresso machines in this price category, but the Philips 3200 is now hundreds of dollars off while delivering one of the easier and more automated experiences with one-touch brewing via its onboard touch display. Hit the jump for more details.

These one-touch options includes everything from iced coffee to five other black and milked options: espresso, coffee, iced coffee, cappuccino and latte macchiato. Alongside the built-in 12-step bean grinder – there’s nothing quite like totally fresh beans that have just been prepared, if you ask me – with a 100% pure ceramic build, this model also includes the LatteGo system that provides “silky smooth milk froth, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.”

For folks looking to keep spending down or would just prefer to go with the even quicker K-Cup solutions, we are also tracking a notable deal on Ninja’s latest Pod & Grounds coffee maker this week. Taking things up a notch from your typical pod brewers, this one features a modern design, the ability to brew both K-Cups and ground beans out of the box, and includes an onboard milk frother. Check out the $50 price drop right here.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine features:

With Philips 3200 Series easily make iced coffee and up to 5 black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button! Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans at the perfect temperature

LatteGo Milk System: Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth

Intuitive Touch Display: Select the perfect coffee for your mood with just one touch

My Coffee Choice Menu: Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage and choose from three different settings to suit your preferences. The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!