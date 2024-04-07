Score this stainless steel Bella Pro Series Air Fryer down at just $35 (Reg. $70, today only)

Update: This deal is now live once again for today only via Best Buy. Details below.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is back again with another notable air fryer price drop. This time around you can score the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer down at $34.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This model regularly sells for $70 at Best Buy and is now seeing a solid 50% price drop for the lowest we can find. This is the best price around and well below the comparable options you’ll find on Amazon. While we did see a 6-quart model at the same price as part of a recent Best Buy daily sale, this model delivers a more high-end stainless steel treatment some folks might prefer up on the countertop over a plastic variant. It is capable of holding up to 3.3 pounds of ingredients at a time with five preset cooking functions at the ready: air fry, bake, roast, broil, and reheat. On top of that, you’ll find a fully adjustable temperature range from 170 to 400 degrees and a dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free, non-stick crisping tray. Head below for more details.

As we touched on above, these Best Buy Deals of the Day air fryer deals are some of the best anywhere on the internet. Very rarely do we see better values on countertop cookers like this elsewhere, unless you’re looking for a higher-end and more versatile Ninja model or something. We can’t find a single comparable machine on Amazon right now for less.

And speaking of Ninja, we are still tracking deep $170 price drop on its IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Combo. Now down at $180 from the usually $350 price tag, this one keeps the grilling action going all year round on top of built-in air frying and baking and you can get all of the details you need on this offer while it’s still live at Amazon right here. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Bella Pro Series 4-quart Air Fryer features:

The Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Slim Digital Air Fryer with stainless steel exterior will fit perfectly in your kitchen. Featuring 5 preset settings and an adjustable temperature up to 400°F, you can easily cook your favorites for friends and family (up to 3.3 lbs. of food). The 60-minute auto shut-off timer ensures precise cooking results every time. The dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free, non-stick cooking pan and crisping tray simplify the cleanup process, saving you valuable time. Powered by high-performance circular heat technology, this air fryer evenly circulates heat for quick, crispy, and perfectly cooked food.

