Keep the grilling and air frying going year round with Ninja's 7-in-1 cooker at $180 (Reg. $350)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $350 $180
Ninja Foodi

Amazon is now offering the Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer Combo for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $350, You’re looking at a solid $170 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Delivering year round grilling action indoors, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since September when it dropped to $160. This one “sears, sizzles, and crisps” with an indoor grill and griddle setup joined by a built-in 4-quart air fryer. It can reach temperatures up to 500-degrees across its 12-inch cooking surface alongside a dedicated dehydration mode and the ability to cook with the hood top up or down for added cyclonic air heating action. Head below for more details. 

A more affordable Ninja indoor grilling experience comes by way of its GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle. This one sells for $120 shipped at Amazon right now and delivers a similar indoor setup, just without the built-in air frying action you’ll find on the model featured above. 

Be sure to scope out the details on Ninja’s new FrostVault cooler and then dive into more deals on the brand’s cookers. We recently spotted a new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s upgraded smart Woodfire Pro Grill and Smoker as well as a solid $100 price drop that is now waiting on its countertop oven and air fryer with an included Foodi meat thermometer at $250. Everything else is waiting in our home goods hub

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill features:

  • NINJA FOODI XL PRO GRIDDLE & GRILL: The XL Pro grill & griddle that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor Grill, Griddle, and Air Fryer.
  • NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL GRILL: 500F independently powered grill grate creates direct, edge-to-edge high-heat searing for better char-grilled results. (Based on grill grate’s direct heating element Versus FG500-series grills.)
  • 12” BBQ GRIDDLE: flat top bbq griddle cooks foods grills can’t and interlocks with the grate to harness its direct high heat. Precise temperature controls allow for fast, even cooking without hot or cold spots.
  • HOOD UP OR HOOD DOWN COOKING: Keep the hood down to add cyclonic air for fast, even, high-heat cooking

