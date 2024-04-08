Kensington’s dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Hub is Mac and PC ready at a new $98 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $97.99 shipped. While this model carries a regular price of $150, it has often gone for as much as $180 or more over the last several months. Today’s deal is nearly $12 under our previous mention from earlier this year, delivers the lowest price we can find, and knocks this model down to a new Amazon all-time low. This is a notable mid-tier solution that still delivers with pro-grade specs that will keep your spending under $100 while still delivering Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 connectivity. Head below for all of the details.

The Kensington SD2600T features three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports that can support audio, data, and video action. Alongside a USB-A port (Gen2 at 10Gb/s), you’ll find 65W power passthrough joined by dual 4K monitor support at 60Hz or a single 8K display at 30Hz (“any Macs with the original M1 or new M2 CPU will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations”) – there’s more details on the video support below. It also ships with a 3-year warranty.

On the higher-end side of things, for folks looking to step up the home workspace or editing bay, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on HYPER’s flagship solution. Regularly $350, you can pick up HYPER’s dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $244.50 by way of a 30% on-page Amazon coupon that’s still live. All of the details you need on this one are ready and waiting in our previous deal coverage right here.

Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub features:

Thunderbolt 4 hub for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, Mac mini (MacOS 11 and later); Windows 10 and later; iPad Pro and iPad Air 4/5; and Chromebooks; also works great with USB-C and USB4 computers and Thunderbolt 3 Mac devices; if you have a Thunderbolt 3 Windows laptop, this is not the hub for you, see part # K36400NA)

Supports dual monitor 4k Ultra HD (4k 60Hz) or single monitor 8k 30Hz for Thunderbolt laptops (note: any Macs with the original M1, M2 or M3 CPU will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations, but Macs with M1/M2/M3 Pro and M1/M2/M3 Max CPUs will work with dual displays); for USB-C laptops: HBR3 laptops will receive Dual 4K@30Hz or Single 4K@60Hz; HBR2 laptops will receive Dual 1080P@60Hz or Single 4K@30Hz. *USB-C Alt-Mode laptop with Thunderbolt 4 dock supports single display only

Connect your device to the Thunderbolt 4 port (.8 meter Intel Certified TB4 cable included); connect your displays using one or two of the Thunderbolt 4 ports (usb-c to hdmi or usb-c to DisplayPort adapter or cable not included); unused Thunderbolt ports can connect directly to Thunderbolt devices (up to five in total via daisy chain) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps

