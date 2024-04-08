Kensington’s dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Hub is Mac and PC ready at a new $98 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesKensington
Reg. $150+ $98
a laptop computer sitting on top of a desk

Amazon is now offering the Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $97.99 shipped. While this model carries a regular price of $150, it has often gone for as much as $180 or more over the last several months. Today’s deal is nearly $12 under our previous mention from earlier this year, delivers the lowest price we can find, and knocks this model down to a new Amazon all-time low. This is a notable mid-tier solution that still delivers with pro-grade specs that will keep your spending under $100 while still delivering Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 connectivity. Head below for all of the details. 

The Kensington SD2600T features three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports that can support audio, data, and video action. Alongside a USB-A port (Gen2 at 10Gb/s), you’ll find 65W power passthrough joined by dual 4K monitor support at 60Hz or a single 8K display at 30Hz (“any Macs with the original M1 or new M2 CPU will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations”) – there’s more details on the video support below. It also ships with a 3-year warranty. 

On the higher-end side of things, for folks looking to step up the home workspace or editing bay, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on HYPER’s flagship solution. Regularly $350, you can pick up HYPER’s dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $244.50 by way of a 30% on-page Amazon coupon that’s still live. All of the details you need on this one are ready and waiting in our previous deal coverage right here

Kensington SD2600T Thunderbolt 4 Hub features:

  • Thunderbolt 4 hub for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, Mac mini (MacOS 11 and later); Windows 10 and later; iPad Pro and iPad Air 4/5; and Chromebooks; also works great with USB-C and USB4 computers and Thunderbolt 3 Mac devices; if you have a Thunderbolt 3 Windows laptop, this is not the hub for you, see part # K36400NA)
  • Supports dual monitor 4k Ultra HD (4k 60Hz) or single monitor 8k 30Hz for Thunderbolt laptops (note: any Macs with the original M1, M2 or M3 CPU will only display to a single monitor due to Apple’s chipset limitations, but Macs with M1/M2/M3 Pro and M1/M2/M3 Max CPUs will work with dual displays); for USB-C laptops: HBR3 laptops will receive Dual 4K@30Hz or Single 4K@60Hz; HBR2 laptops will receive Dual 1080P@60Hz or Single 4K@30Hz. *USB-C Alt-Mode laptop with Thunderbolt 4 dock supports single display only
  • Connect your device to the Thunderbolt 4 port (.8 meter Intel Certified TB4 cable included); connect your displays using one or two of the Thunderbolt 4 ports (usb-c to hdmi or usb-c to DisplayPort adapter or cable not included); unused Thunderbolt ports can connect directly to Thunderbolt devices (up to five in total via daisy chain) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Kensington

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Don’t Starve titles, ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $350 clearance disc...
We love Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank, now it̵...
Pit Boss 440 Deluxe wood pellet grill offers 518-square...
Best Buy has ASUS’ Extreme 120Hz 7-inch ROG Ally ...
Save $170 on Shark’s AI Ultra robot vacuum and mop in...
Popular anti-stick drift CRKD Switch LE Nitro Deck cont...
Bowflex 5.1S adjustable home weight bench hits best pri...
Load more...
Show More Comments