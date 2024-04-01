Go pro with HYPER’s flagship dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $244.50 (Reg. $350)

The official HYPER Amazon store is now offering its HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $244.34 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350 and now selling for just a touch more via HYPER’s official site, you’re looking at slightly over 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s $105.50 discount undercuts our last mention by $0.50 and the deal before that at $310 – it also marks one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon outside of the Black Friday deal last year. Designed for “enterprise businesses, PC gamers, and video editors,” it expands your setup’s connectivity options significantly with a pro-grade setup loaded with Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 6K monitor support, and more. Head below for more details.

The HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock features a pair of downstream 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as an upstream Thunderbolt 4 connection capable of 96W Power Delivery charging action for your MacBook and other devices. From there, you’ll find dual 6K 60Hz display support through HDMI or Thunderbolt – “8K 60Hz resolution for more lifelike images or 4K 120Hz resolution to ensure faster rendering with less blur,” a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection, high-resolution audio, and four USB-A ports at 10Gb/s.

Another great pro-grade solution comes by way of OWC’s 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock that is built like a tank as well as CalDigit’s new TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock. And for something that pulls double duty, we are now tracking an $80 price drop on Anker’s 12-in-1 monitor stand hub with wireless charging down at $170 via its official Amazon storefront. Then swing by our Mac accessories hub for more.

HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

The Thunderbolt 4 Dock is designed for enterprise businesses, PC gamers and video editors looking for an advanced connectivity solution that delivers maximum bandwidth and epic display resolutions. It features two Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports capable of 40Gbps data transfers and 32G PCIe transfers, and one Thunderbolt 4 Upstream port that provides up to 96W Power Delivery charging for your host device. Additionally, enjoy gaming and video editing like never before with dual 6K 60Hz display support through HDMI or Thunderbolt, an ultra-fast 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection, and high-resolution audio with the ability to choose between lifelike 8K 60Hz resolution or 4K 120Hz resolution to ensure faster rendering with less blur.

