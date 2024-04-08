Sennheiser’s AMBEO Soundbars with Dolby Atmos 3D audio start at $1,000 (Save $500+)

Crutchfield now offers the Sennheiser AMBEO Max Soundbar for $1,699.95 shipped. You’ll also find today’s offer matched at Best Buy. In either case, the savings drop from $2,500 and land at a new all-time low. We’ve only seen this high-end home theater upgrade go on sale a handful of times in the past – the lowest of which was previously at $1,900. Now, it’s $800 off and the best discount ever.

Sennheiser’s AMBEO Max Soundbar packs 13 speakers that enable its 5.1.4-channel playback complete with 500W of power and Dolby Atmos sound. The company delivers some unique tech with that internal driver array like 3D audio technology that turns your typical surround sound into even more immersive playback. There’s three HDMI inputs with eARC tech as well as support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast streaming, and other smart protocols.

Also on sale today, the Sennheiser AMBEO Plus Soundbar clocks in at $999.95. This one is $500 off the usual $1,500 price tag at both Crutchfield and Best Buy and is also down to a new all-time low. The AMBEO Plus only has 400W of power but steps up to 7.1.4-channel sound. There’s the same Dolby Atmos tech and 3D sound support, just with less clarity and power compared to its larger and more expensive counterpart. Still, if you’re looking for an immersive home theater upgrade for less, it’s a great option to consider.

More on the Sennheiser AMBEO Max Soundbar:

Customize your home theater setup with this Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar | Max. The 13 high-end drivers produce powerful sound for an all-around entertainment experience, while the built-in equalizer and three bespoke AMBEO 3-D technology modes let you adjust sound settings easily. This Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar includes a remote control for easy operation, and Bluetooth technology streams audio files wirelessly. Wired subwoofer connectivity via mono subwoofer pre-out. Optional Sennheiser Ambeo Subwoofer provides wired connection and does not connect wirelessly with Ambeo Soundbar Max.

