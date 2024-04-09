Crank up the battlestation with Crucial’s blazing-fast 2TB 14,500MB/s SSD at new $315 low, more

While we have featured some new mid-tier Gen model SSDs as of late, like the 2024 Samsung 990 EVO, but folks looking to seriously send their PC rigs into overdrive will want to scope out these deals on the Crucial models. First up, Amazon is now offering the new 2024 Crucial T705 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with Heatsink at $314.99 shipped. Regularly $440, this is $125 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $4 under our previous mention, this is also a new Amazon low on the blazing-fast new SSD. Head below for more details and additional deals on the brand’s speedy Gen5 solutions.

The Crucial T705 with heatsink is easily one of the fastest internal SSDs on the market. Complete with PCIe Gen5 NVMe architecture, this M.2 TLC NAND drive can reach speeds up up 14,500MB/s. Geared towards gamers and those looking for some hardcore performance out of their machines, it also supports Microsoft DirectStorage to deliver the “future of gaming with up to faster texture renders and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos, and run heavy workloads with up to less CPU utilization.”

But if these are overkill for your needs, we are tracking a notable deal on the latest Samsung 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe Internal SSD. Amazon is now offering it down at $135 shipped from the usual $210 going rate. All of the details you need on those are waiting right here.

Crucial T705 PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 14,500/12,700MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,550K/1,800K IOPS for blazing performance. Load AAA game titles up to 15% faster than Gen4 SSDs with Microsoft DirectStorage. Experience the future of gaming with up to faster texture renders and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos, and run heavy workloads with up to less CPU utilization. Our aluminum and copper heatsink is engineered to maximize heat dissipation for max performance without noisy fans or liquid cooling. Must be used with adequate system airflow for optimal performance.

