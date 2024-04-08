Samsung’s 2024 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe Internal SSD hits second-best price at $135

Amazon is now offering the 2024 Samsung 2TB 990 EVO PCIe Gen 5×2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive at $134.87 shipped. This model launched at the top of the year with a $210 MSRP and is now $75 below that. Outside of a very short-lived offer at $130, this is the lowest price we have tracked at $5 under our previous mention. You’ll also find the regularly $125 1TB model down at $95.99 shipped right now, but we have seen this one go as low as $75 previously. You’ll find a full breakdown of the specs on the 990 EVO down below and in our launch coverage.

The latest Samsung 2TB 990 EVO delivers a mid-tier Gen5 solution that provides some of the latest specs at a significantly more affordable price tag than the ultra-speedy models we have featured from Crucial and the like lately. The new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe from Samsung features PCIe 4.0 x4/5.0 x2 NVMe architecture set within your standard 2280 M.2 form-factor with speeds up to 5,000MB/s. For comparison’s sake, the up to 12,400MB/s Gen5 solutions from Crucial start at just over $240 on sale right now.

However, if you are looking to take it up a notch or two to some of the fastest Gen5 solutions out there, you’ll find some price drops on those right here. CORSAIR’s new 2TB 12,400MB/s Air Cooler SSD is still at the $270 Amazon all-time low and is joined by a host of other models from the brand in the over 11,000MB/s speed range as well.

Samsung 990 EVO SSD features:

Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s. The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going. Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus. It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall. Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

