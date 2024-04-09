Automate patio lighting this year with TP-Link’s smart plugs: Alexa/Google $16, or Matter at $23

With the warmer weather quickly arriving across most parts of the country, it might be time to start thinking about getting those patio lights setup to bring the vibes to your patio and backyard gatherings. Today, Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug down at $15.92 to automate the experience at a discount. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the deal price. While this model carries a $25 list, it has more typically been selling for between $20 and $23 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it might not be the brand’s new Matter-supported model, folks firmly planted in the Alexa and/or Google smart home ecosystems can save even more and score much of the same feature set. Head below for more details.

This TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features a pair of individually addressable outlets, meaning you can use your smartphone and your voice, via connected Google Assistant or Alexa speakers, to control a pair of light sets (or otherwise) separately. They connect to your smart home via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and also offer your typical scheduling and timer action to automate your outdoor gear all spring and summer long.

As we mentioned above, those looking to upgrade into a more multi-platform smart home setup will want to check out the ongoing deal we are tracking on TP-Link’s new Matter outdoor smart plug. As you’ll know from our coverage of the first price drop, it works alongside your Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear and is now down at $23 Prime shipped on Amazon.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Individual Control of 2 IN 1 Outlets: 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently.15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. Long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with IP64 weather resistance. Group your Kasa Smart light bulbs, plugs and switches for seamless control. Ideal for controlling all your devices simultaneously with a single tap.

Voice & Remote Control: Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.

Easy Set Up and Use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy the wifi smart plug. Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!