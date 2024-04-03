TP-Link’s brand new dual-outlet Matter smart plug is seeing its first deal down at $23 (Reg. $30)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $30 $23
TP-Link Tapo P400M Matter Outdoor Smart Plug

TP-Link recently unleashed its brand new outdoor smart plug, complete with Matter support, and now we are seeing the very first deal on it. TP-Link is well known around here for creating a bevy of mostly quite affordable smart home gear, from locks and plugs, to light switches and bulbs, but it recently upgraded its outdoor outlet lineup with Matter support on the new Tapo P400M. The regularly $30 dual-outlet solution is now sale via Amazon down at $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This nearly 25% price drop represents the first notable discount we have tracked, and a subsequent all-time low in the process too. Our launch coverage details the feature set and you can get additional details down below. 

There’s nothing all that special about the new TP-Link  P400M Tapo Outdoor Smart Plug that we haven’t seen from the brand previously, outside of the Matter support that is. You’re once again looking at a weatherproof intelligent smart plug you can control with your smartphone or voice, but this time it integrates with the rest of your Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear. The two individually-controllable outlets and dual antennas deliver up to 300-feet of connectivity to your Wi-Fi in open fields and up to 164-feet through “three concrete walls” alongside all of your usual scheduling and timer action for better control over all of your outdoor lighting this spring and summer (among other things). 

Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. Two independent AC outlets allow you to control connected devices individually through your apps or home assistants. With dual antennas, the outdoor plug’s signal reaches up to 300 ft in an open field and transmits 164 ft through three concrete walls2, offering you stable connection over longer distances. The outdoor smart plug meets the IP65 rating against strong jets of water. With outdoor temperature resistance of -4~122℉(-20~50℃), it withstands rain, snow, dust, and other harsh weather.

