Save $299 or more on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Studio Display starting at $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99 shipped. This model includes the stock tilt-adjustable stand and drops from its usual $1,599 price tag. It’s only the second markdown of the year and matches our previous mention from February as a chance to save $299 while scoring the best price of 2024. The savings also carry over to other configurations, which we explore below.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the Mac Studio and all of the other M3 or Apple Silicon machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

You could, however, just bring home an entire Mac for the price of Apple’s more premium monitor. We just tracked a discount on Apple’s new M3 iMac with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display at $1,199. It comes with $100 in savings attached as well as the status of being an all-time low. The Studio Display is going to offer a larger workstation upgrade for those who need more screen real estate, but there’s certainly plenty of value in Apple’s latest all-in-one Mac for those who don’t need a 27-inch display.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

