Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs AirPlay 2 with a signature design at $600 (Save $200)

Amazon is now offering one our favorite speakers at 9to5Toys – the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin – for its best price to date. The AirPlay 2 speaker now drops down to $599.99 shipped. On top of just marking a return to the all-time low, today’s offer is also an all-around rare chance to save in the first place. We last tracked a price cut down to $626 back in December and now it’s an extra $26 off. This is the best price in over a year.

As you might know from our hands-on review, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrives as an updated version of one of the most iconic speakers on the market. Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Though as good as the Zeppelin sounds, it really is all about the striking looks that deliver a unique form-factor into your listening space. Our in-depth look at the setup also has some other info on what to expect from the premium experience if you’re still not sold.

If you’re looking for a smart option and want to take a first step into the world of Sonos, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker – or even as an entry into the Sonos ecosystem.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin features:

Zeppelin features five, well-spaced and carefully positioned premium drive units to bring your music to life with spacious room-filling stereo sound: 2x 1” Double Dome Tweeters, 2x 3.5” FST Midrange drivers and 1x 6” subwoofer. Zeppelin offers plenty of power for its dedicated drive units with 240 Watts of total output. With Amazon Alexa Built-in you can play your favorite song, radio channel or playlist with just a voice command. You can also control Zeppelin from your device or via the hard buttons on the back.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!