Courant takes 20% off collection of luxurious leather MagSafe charging pads

Courant is now taking 20% off its entire collection of unique and premium magnetic charging pads. Made from higher-end leather and linen finishes, all of Courant’s chargers are gear you’ll want to actually show off. One of our favorites is the all-new MAG:3 Dual Charging Tray at $160 shipped. That discounts the leather model in one of two finishes from its usual $200 price tag. There’s also the linen model starting at $127.50 in three styles – down from $150. Both of these match the all-time lows for only the second time as the first discounts since Black Friday. Learn more about this luxurious charger in our launch coverage.

Courant launched its new MAG:3 charging pad back in November. No matter if you bring home the leather designs or fancy the linen models more, you’re looking at one of the more premium Apple charging setups out there. There’s a MagSafe-compatible 7.5W pad on one side and then a 5W AirPods Qi pad on the right. Both come joined with a 10W USB-C charger for plugging in an Apple Watch power puck or other accessory.

The real highlight for the MAG:3 – like the rest of the lineup – is the premium design and materials that Courant uses. If you’re tired of plastic and rubber accessories, then this is going to be right up your alley. It’s a perfect option for keeping out in your living room or bedside table, offering space for your wallet and other gear on top of just your tech.

The 20% in savings also applies to everything else that Courant sells, too. The same premium builds come in tons of different form-factors if the 3-in-1 features on the MAG:3 isn’t quite what your setup calls for. Just browse through all of the different deals over on this landing page. You’ll find the lowest prices of the year on other charging pads, StandBy-enabled upright chargers, and so much more.

Courant MAG:3 features:

A reimagined take on our best seller. Make a statement on nightstands or entryways with your choice of gold-rated Italian Leather or carbon-neutral Belgian Linen in a curated palette. The MAG:3 features a sleek 2-in-1 charging zone with both “MagSafe” and “Qi” compatibility to power your iPhone and AirPods side by side. The recrafted valet tray has increased tray space with an improved modern shape to display your everyday essentials – plus, an extra USB-C port on the back, perfect for a 3rd device or Apple Watch.

