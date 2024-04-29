First discount in months has Google Pixel Watch 2 starting at $300 (Save $50+)

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $350 price tag and the first price in months. It does match that previous mention from the beginning of February but is otherwise the second-best offer to date at within $14 of the all-time low from the holiday shopping season last year. You can also save on cellular LTE models at $329.99, down from $400. Keep reading for all of the details, and we also walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display.

Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model. This discounted model comes with one of Google’s standard silicone bands, too. There’s a full array of colors available for both the straps and the exterior casing.

Pixel Watch 2 features:

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management; 100% recycled light aluminum housing makes it comfortable to wear. The all-new heart rate sensor and Google AI combine for Fitbit’s most spot-on heart rate tracking yet, so you can get more precise health and fitness info

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!