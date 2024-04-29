Govee’s new smart TV LED light bar for 55-to 70-inch TVs falls to $64 (Reg. $120), more from $56

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its new 31-inch Smart TV LED Light Bar for $63.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its $120 price tag, this all-new device has only seen one previous discount from its release back in March, which brought costs down to the $56 low. Today’s deal is the second official discount, coming in as a combined 47% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find the 2-pack discounted to $124.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $35 off coupon.

This new device from Govee is ideal for 55-inch to 70-inch TVs, sporting an upgraded design that has expanded upon previous models; now equipped with 41 light beads and a 215-degree curved surface that doubles the brightness alongside extending the lighting effect’s reach. You’ll get 35+ scene modes to choose from, with a near-limitless amount of customizable color combinations as well, so you’ll be able to match your lights to your entertainment’s vibes – all of it controlled from the Govee Home app. You can even link this light bar to other Govee devices with a color-matching camera to get a far more immersive viewing experience, as well as sync the lights along with your music for the ultimate at-home concert. You can attach it to the back of your TV via the adhesive or place it on a base to sit flat on your TV cabinet.

More Govee devices seeing discounts:

Be sure to check out the ongoing deals for Govee’s RGBIC Pro Outdoor Strip Lights that are still sitting at all-time lows for various lengths. They make switching holiday lights a breeze as they can be left up year-round with an IP65 waterproof rating that is also “dust-tight,” and can even enhance your favorite tunes with music sync effects as well. There’s also the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app. You can also head over to our smart home hub for more ideas and ways to bring your space further into the twenty-first century.

Govee 31-inch Smart TV LED Light Bar features:

Upgraded Design: The Govee RGBIC light bar is equipped with 41 light beads. The 215° curved surface light-emitting combined with the lens doubles the brightness and spread of lighting effects.

RGBIC Lighting Experience: 35+ scene modes provide more possibilities for your viewing experience! Govee Home App features a one-touch control function to find the most suitable lighting mode, creating vibrant RGBIC lighting effects for your TV.

Suitable for Multiple TV Sizes: The TV light bar is suitable for TVs from 55 to 70 inches. You can use the adhesive backing to attach the light bar to the back of the TV or place it on a base to sit flat on the TV cabinet.

Music Sync Lighting: The smart light bar has a built-in mic. The lighting will change in sync with the ambient sound, bringing you a more vivid and natural lighting effect for an immersive viewing experience.

DreamView Light Show: The Govee light bar can be linked as a sub-device with other Govee products with a camera color-matching function to provide an immersive movie-watching experience. Note: The light bar doesn’t have a color-matching function.

Tips for Better Use: When the RGBIC light bar is mounted behind the TV, the back of the TV should be at least 2.37 inches away from the wall. The RGBIC light bar does not include cool white and warm white effects.

