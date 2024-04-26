Govee outdoor LED strip lights color your home for year-round decoration starting at $55 low

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot RGBIC Pro Outdoor Strip Lights for $54.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Already down from its $90 price tag, these strip lights have only seen two official discounts since its release back in October, with Black Friday dropping costs to $76 and an earlier April discount dropping it to $70. Today’s deal comes on the heels of this recent discount as a combined 39% markdown off the going rate that lands as a new all-time low. You’ll also find the 65.6-foot strip lights at $110, down from $140, and the 98.4-foot strip lights at $140, down from $190. Just be sure to clip those on-page coupons!

These LED strip lights utilize independent control to showcase multiple colors simultaneously – but do keep in mind that their warm and cold white lighting cannot be controlled in segments, nor can you cut these strips up for placement purposes like other models. You’ll get the usual multi-color action that has become expected from Govee lights with 16 million different color options to choose from, including 64 preset holiday and festival-inspired scenes – which you can adjust or set timers through the companion app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or go hands-free by connecting them to your Alexa or Google Assistant. They make switching holiday lights a breeze as they can be left up year-round with an IP65 waterproof rating that is also “dust-tight,” and can even enhance your favorite tunes with music sync effects as well.

And for lighting enhancements for your home’s interior, check out the ongoing deal for the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack that is back at its all-time low. These are the latest light panels from Govee, sporting a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels in any configuration that you prefer. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside – far more than past models – and offer three different lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination.

Govee RGBIC Pro Outdoor Strip Light features:

RGBIC Technology: Govee outdoor LED lights utilize independent control (IC) to show multiple colors simultaneously on one strip light. Experience endless color selection and festive scene modes for unique outdoor lighting decor. (Neither cuttable nor extendable)

More White LEDs: Warm white and cool white LEDs are introduced into the outdoor LED strip lights, making it suitable for year-round use. Note: Warm and cold white LEDs can’t be controlled by IC, which means warm and cold white can’t be segmented controlled.

Hands-Free Voice Control: Govee outdoor waterproof LED strip lights can be voice-controlled after pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy hands-free control of your outdoor LED eave lights to adjust colors and brightness. Suitable for outdoor patios. (Only supports 2.4G Wi-Fi)

Year-Round Protection: With an IP65 waterproof rating, this outdoor light strip is dust-tight and protected from low-pressure water jets coming from any angle. Please use provided clips and make sure the surface is dry and clean before use.

Smart and Easy App Control: Set timers and adjust color temperature and brightness on Govee Home App for the outdoor lights via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Explore 64 festive and daily scene modes as well as energizing music sync lighting effects for patio decorations.

