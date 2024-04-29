Brand new Hisense 55-inch 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google TV hits $650 low with $50 gift card

While Hisense is still offering up to $200 in official NBA gift cards with select 2023 models, Best Buy is now offering a deep price drop on its brand new 2024 Google smart TVs alongside the bonus credit. You can now score the latest Hisense 55-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $649.99 shipped. Regularly $800, this is $150 off the going rate on the brand new release and the lowest we can find. This same TV is selling for $830 directly from Amazon right now. Alongside the included value of the NBA gift card, you’re looking at $200 in savings on the latest 55-inch U7 Google TV from the brand. Head below for a look at the specs.

The Hisense 55-inch Class U7 delivers a 4K mini-LED panel with the 144Hz rate the brand has become known for. From there, you’ll find Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay casting, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs (four total), and Wi-Fi 6E router compatibility.

You can see the rest of the Hisense smart TVs eligible for the NBA Store credit right here at Amazon. But as of right now, the 55-inch model above is one of the only 2024 releases that is also seeing a deep price drop on top of the promotional gift card.

You’ll find more details on the gift card promotion below:

Buy a qualifying Hisense ULED TV (U6K, U7K, U8K, U6N, U7N, U8N, UX) between April 8, 2024 and June 15, 2024 and receive a digital gift card code with a value of $50 for use on the NBA Store (https://store.nba.com/). Gift with purchase claim must be made within thirty (30) days of qualifying purchase date. While supplies last. Full terms apply.

Hisense 55-inch U7 mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV features:

Change your entertainment game! The U7 series smart display from Hisense is packed with lots of exciting features that dramatically improve your watching and playing experience. Think: Mini-LED Pro, QLED Quantum Dot color technology and 144Hz Game Mode Pro. Plus, we even equipped the U7 with a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner and Wi-Fi 6E router compatibility, making it virtually future-proof.

