Brand new Hisense 55-inch 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google TV hits $650 low with $50 gift card

Justin Kahn -
Best BuyHDTVHome TheaterHisense
$850 value $650
Hisense 55-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV

Update: Amazon has now matched the Best Buy deal with the included gift card. The rest of the details down below. 

While Hisense is still offering up to $200 in official NBA gift cards with select 2023 models, Best Buy is now offering a deep price drop on its brand new 2024 Google smart TVs alongside the bonus credit. You can now score the latest Hisense 55-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV for $649.99 shipped. Regularly $800, this is $150 off the going rate on the brand new release and the lowest we can find. This same TV is selling for $830 directly from Amazon right now. Alongside the included value of the NBA gift card, you’re looking at $200 in savings on the latest 55-inch U7 Google TV from the brand. Head below for a look at the specs. 

The Hisense 55-inch Class U7 delivers a 4K mini-LED panel with the 144Hz rate the brand has become known for. From there, you’ll find Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay casting, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs (four total), and Wi-Fi 6E router compatibility. 

You can see the rest of the Hisense smart TVs eligible for the NBA Store credit right here at Amazon. But as of right now, the 55-inch model above is one of the only 2024 releases that is also seeing a deep price drop on top of the promotional gift card. 

You’ll find more details on the gift card promotion below:

Buy a qualifying Hisense ULED TV (U6K, U7K, U8K, U6N, U7N, U8N, UX) between April 8, 2024 and June 15, 2024 and receive a digital gift card code with a value of $50 for use on the NBA Store (https://store.nba.com/). Gift with purchase claim must be made within thirty (30) days of qualifying purchase date. While supplies last. Full terms apply.

Hisense 55-inch U7 mini-LED 4K QLED Google TV features:

Change your entertainment game! The U7 series smart display from Hisense is packed with lots of exciting features that dramatically improve your watching and playing experience. Think: Mini-LED Pro, QLED Quantum Dot color technology and 144Hz Game Mode Pro. Plus, we even equipped the U7 with a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner and Wi-Fi 6E router compatibility, making it virtually future-proof. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor now $1,2...
Govee’s smart rice cooker offers 6-in-1 functiona...
8Bitdo’s new Hall Effect Xbox, Switch, and PC gam...
Matter support headlines Govee’s new addressable RGB ...
Go quick! Land a Best Buy ‘open-box excellentR...
Therabody’s Theragun Sense massage gun hits new $...
Ninja’s Pod & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Mak...
Android game and app deals: Three Kingdoms, Dream Town,...
Load more...
Show More Comments