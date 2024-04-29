Nordstrom takes 30% off select shoes and up to 50% off new markdowns: Cole Haan, Nike, more

Ali Smith -
a store front at day

Nordstrom’s latest sale offers 30% off select shoes and up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find top brands including Cole Haan, Nike, Rhone, Sperry, adidas, Kate Spade, and more. Better yet, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cole Haan Grandpro Topspin Sneakers that are currently marked down to $100, which is $60 off the original rate. These sneakers are a perfect option for spring outings and they can be styled up or down seamlessly. This style is available in four color options and the rubber outsole promotes traction. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

